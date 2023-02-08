L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt in a serious crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County on Wednesday.

A dump truck and a car crashed around 8:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Front Street, near the Martins Creek area, according to county dispatchers.

The dump truck then took out a phone pole, bringing down wires.

A photographer for 69 News at the scene says several people were trapped.

The car was heavily damaged, and it appears crews had to free people from the wreckage.

At least one person was flown to the hospital.

It's not yet clear how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.