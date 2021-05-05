EASTON, Pa. | A Northampton County man already in county jail for allegedly trying to take a police officer’s weapon faces additional charges after grabbing a corrections officer’s Taser.
August B. Kreis IV faces assault and criminal mischief charges in connection with the incident last month inside his cell in Northampton County Prison. Bail on his newest charges was set at $10,000. The 33-year-old remains in custody.
On April 14, a corrections officer was searching Kreis’s cell. While the officer was searching a desk in the cell, Kreis allegedly kicked the desk door closed, slamming it on the officer’s fingers, according to the criminal complaint filed against Kreis.
As the officer tried to detain Kreis, the two men struggled. During the struggle, the corrections officer spotted his Taser in Kreis’s hand, according to records. The officer managed to regain control of his Taser, but it wouldn’t deploy because the trigger was missing. Authorities said the damaged Taser was valued at $1,524.
A second corrections officer helped secure Kreis. He reportedly later wrote a letter to the director of corrections, admitting closing the desk door on the officer and grabbing the Taser so it couldn't be used on him.
Kreis faces single felony counts of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
Kreis was already facing charges for allegedly illegally possessing a rifle and trying to disarm one of the arresting officers. He is awaiting a June 24 formal arraignment on the charges and a preliminary hearing Thursday on the newest charges.