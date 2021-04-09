EASTON, Pa. | A woman already facing theft charges is now accused of assaulting a corrections officer inside Northampton County Prison.
On March 31, a county corrections officer was processing Brianna Jackson, who had just been sent to county jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Bethlehem police in May 2020 charged the now 21-year-old with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of vehicle. On-line court records show Jackson initially posted bail last June and that a bench warrant was issued for her in September. She was formally arraigned in October on those charges.
It’s not clear from court records why a bench warrant was issued for Jackson.
When she was brought to the jail last month, Jackson allegedly resisted as she was being handcuffed by a corrections officer. She allegedly pulled away from two officers, punching one in the mouth and trying to grab the glasses off her face, according to court records.
Corrections officers took Jackson to the ground, and she allegedly continued to resist until she was handcuffed. Authorities said the corrections officer suffered a cut to her lip.
During an interview with authorities, Jackson said she “started to hit” another corrections officer she claimed was trying to hit her. When asked if she hit one of the officers, Jackson answered, “Yeah,” according to court records.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office charged Jackson with a felony count of aggravated assault along with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned her Wednesday, setting bail at $100,000 ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 19.
A bail hearing was held the day after the alleged assault, and county judge revoked Jackson’s bail on the original case.