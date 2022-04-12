A Northampton County Prison inmate is suing the county and several corrections officers over an alleged string of sexual assaults.
The lawsuit accuses Kelvin Myers, a corrections officer at the time, of sexually assaulting a female inmate multiple times between July and October 2020.
Myers was charged in January 2021 with institutional sex assault in the 2020 incidents. The district attorney's office said at the time that Myers carried on a four-month sexual relationship with the prisoner, and that she documented each time they had sex on a calendar in her cell.
The suit, filed Monday in federal court, claims multiple other corrections officers knew about the sexual encounters, and actively watched some in real time on surveillance cameras, but did not report the assaults because of a "pervasive culture of silence" among county employees.
The county, prison and department of corrections allows male officers to work unsupervised on all-female blocks of the prison, which also played a role in allowing the abuse to occur, the lawsuit says.
The inmate is seeking $500,000 each in compensatory and punitive damages.