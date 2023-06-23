BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular festival celebrating the many Latin flavors in the Lehigh Valley is back, but it looked a little different Friday night than it did last year, due to the wet weather.
¡Sabor! Latin Festival returned to SteelStacks in Bethlehem Friday night.
This year it was looking a little more crammed in, as the event was mainly moved inside the ArtsQuest building due to the rain.
"The saddest thing is the crowd size and I think this place would be jam-packed," Myrna Rivera, a volunteer with ArtsQuest's Latin Programming Committee, said. "But they're still inside, they're dancing and enjoying themselves like they would every other year."
Indeed, the people did seem to be enjoying it. The word "sabor" means "flavor." This annual festival in the Lehigh Valley is all about the countless flavors of Latin-x cultures and communities.
"Well, I'm kind of sad, because the food," Deb Rodriguez, from Bethlehem, said. "Today I wanted to get like pinchos."
Rodriguez says she'd already come and experienced the festival's sole food truck, standing alone out in the rain on Friday night. While she loved it, she was hoping for new flavors this time.
The rainy weather this year meant a little less of those flavors on opening night. Organizers say there will be two more food trucks coming on Saturday.
"And that's okay because hopefully they'll be here tomorrow," Rodriguez said. And so will I."
But ¡Sabor! is about so much more than food. It's about the deep roots connecting the community in the Lehigh Valley.
"I was actually born in the states, but my heart is very Puerto Rican," Iris Cintron, another volunteer with ArtsQuest's Latin Programming Committee, told 69 News.
"Born and raised here. Mom is Mexican. Dad is Puerto Rican," Rodriguez said.
It's also about the memories. Monica and Drew Werkheiser got engaged at this very festival 11 years ago.
"Bless his heart," Monica said about Drew. "The only probably white boy there gets down on one knee in front of my Hispanic grandmothers and aunts and uncles...it was a perfect moment, but he was a brave man to do that."
"It's just what the vibe and the people bring to the event," Jay Barrueta, from Allentown, said. "So it's a great event, being inside, outside, it doesn't matter."
And that "vibe" from everybody gathering at ¡Sabor! 2023 can't be washed away, even by a little rain.