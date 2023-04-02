EASTON, Pa. - Inside the National Canal Museum in Easton, portraits cover the walls. Each one tells a different story from Northeastern Pennsylvania's coal mining history.

"A lot of people in our area can relate to this exhibition," said Daphne Mayer with the National Canal Museum.

Mayer tells us the Coal Country Portrait Exhibit focuses on the people, not just mining operations.

"It is a celebration of the hard-working men and women and children who worked to extract the Anthracite coal out of northeastern Pennsylvania," said Mayer.

Anthracite coal spurred the American Industrial Revolution. Thousands of people worked in Carbon and Luzerne counties as well as other coal regions. According to the museum, living and working conditions were hard and often dangerous.

"You know, the folks who actually went down there and you know with pick axes and dynamite and other tools, and really helped fuel our nation with that coal," said Mayer.

Mayer said the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor celebrates the pathway that brought Anthracite coal out of Northeastern Pennsylvania, through the Lehigh Valley and beyond. That is where canals came into play.

"They had to build canals in order to transport all of this coal out of that region and down to where they could use it," said Mayer.

An Anthracite coal history she said has helped make the region what it is today

"A lot of people in our area can trace their lineages back to fathers, grandfathers, great grandfathers and great grandmothers," said Mayer.

The exhibit will run through December 17th.