L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - There are several reasons why it appears Raszler may have made the bullet in his parents' house.

First, the bullet is irregularly shaped, not like something you'd find in the store.

Second, it's much bigger than a store-bought bullet, about 10 times bigger than a 9-millimeter handgun bullet.

And third, police found a frying pan with melted lead in his basement.

And this morning, we saw pictures of what that basement looked like.

State Police Lieutenant Jason Troutman took the stand this morning describing pictures he took in the Raszler's basement.

They showed a workshop with a drill press and several other tools the prosecution says could have been used not only to make the bullets, but the air gun used in the crime.

Police found two homemade bullets at Raszler's parents' cabin that matched the metal composition of the bullet that killed Stephanie Roof and the melted metal found in the frying pan.

Also on the stand this morning was a security guard from the lake community where the Raszler's family cabin is.

Security video he was able to pull shows the Raszler family car pulling into the lake community on September 9th, 2016, 4 days before Roof was killed.

The video did not show the driver, but we know Raszler's parents were in Colorado at the time.

Neighbors in the lake community reported hearing sounds of compressed air being released and state police found a makeshift target in the cabin's backyard, along with two bullets.

Remember, state police never recovered the actual weapon used to kill Roof.

They had to re-create it from pieces they found in Joseph Raszler's parents' home.

The officer in charge of that reconstruction is expected to take the stand today.