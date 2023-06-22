BATH, Pa. - A father-daughter duo from Bath is working together to raise funds to create and sell an art-related invention. The daughter, at just 4-years-old, came up with the idea while her dad was stationed in Afghanistan.

Anthony Maniscalco finally home and now spends every day taking full advantage of watching his children, especially daughter Izzy, grow.

"I was proud. I couldn't believe it," said Anthony. "My 4-year-old daughter comes up with an idea like that."

His daughter Izzy, now 9-years-old says she, "just took a hair band and stuck my coloring pencils under it."

She created Izzy Pens. It's a coloring book with lovable characters and a wristband. Anthony created the first-ever Izzy Pen bracelet while deployed and says his inspiration came right from his uniform.

"I was thinking the name tag is wide enough, it's an inch wide," he continued.

A piece of Velcro turns the tag into a bracelet and it holds markers for the art-loving child.

The bracelet is patent-pending, and the co-creators are on a mission to get the invention on the wrist of others.

There is just one hiccup. "We need a commercial-grade embroidery machine, the raw materials, the Velcro," Anthony continued.

You can help make that happen by donating to the effort that hopefully makes this young girl's colorful dream into a life-changing reality.

Check out Izzy Pens Crowdfunding at YouTube.com, Patreon.com, GoFundme.com and on Kickstarter.com.