EASTON, Pa. - They say people are put in our lives for a reason. Lauren Wells believes it.
"My family moved to Easton, Pennsylvania when I was going into first grade," said Wells.
It was on the school bus to St. Jane Frances De Chantal School where she met her two lifelong best friends: the Zemanek twins.
Their dad remembers it like it was yesterday.
"The four cuties were our kids and then she was the fifth cutie," said Dr. Ken Zemanek, the dad of twins Cecilia and Olivia Zemanek.
Fast forward some time, and Wells became the student body president at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
She served in various leadership and charitable roles at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Wells made time for others, as she studied to become a nursing home administrator.
She worked her way up the ladder, quickly. Her first gig was in York, Pennsylvania.
Just three years after graduation, she landed her dream job to lead a nursing home.
"I got my first administrator position and I moved to Sandusky, Ohio," said Wells.
She was transitioning well in the summer of 2020.
Wells had always been healthy, but odd things started happening.
"I noticed that I just had to go to the bathroom, probably every hour," said Wells.
Then, other symptoms appeared.
"I started having a lower left side pain," said Wells. "When you're a female, ovary pain, it can literally mean anything, and it kind of happens all the time, and you don't think much of it."
The 25-year-old brushed it off, but things got stranger. She started to hear music and seagulls.
"My hands started to feel a little funny, occasionally throughout the day," said Wells. "So just for about five minutes, they'd feel like I needed to wash them, like there was a film on them."
That got worse too.
"But I knew at this point that I was kind of sounding a little crazy," said Wells.
Her responsible nature kicked in: Wells tried to get help.
"I was reaching out to everyone I could think of," said Wells.
They all thought she was anxious about the recent changes in her life. She went to the emergency room twice, just to be sent home.
"The doctor came in and said, 'there's nothing wrong with you. We ran all your tests. Everything came back fine. Here's Ativan and an order to see a psychiatrist," said Wells.
She reached out to someone she trusted: Dr. Zemanek. He's the dad of those twin best friends, who happens to be a psychiatrist and the medical director of the consultation liaison service at the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"She was sounding like she was tense and anxious, and I discussed some relaxation techniques, and then the phone either lost connection as we were driving or she hung up," said Dr. Zemanek. "Then when I called her back, she was like, 'who is this?' and I was thinking, 'that's odd."
Before she knew it, Wells started forgetting things. Her memory was failing.
Her head was in the clouds, but she couldn't sleep.
She showed up to work, where she was supposed to run a meeting and simply didn't.
"I just looked around the room, expecting someone else to say something and they're all there to see me," said Wells.
Her colleagues knew something was very wrong. Roles in that health care setting got reversed. It was now Wells being sent to the hospital.
Medicines were pumped through her veins.
"I remember handing over my purse and then, there's really not much there until probably about six weeks, when I was in in-patient rehab," said Wells.
That was Wells' last memory before being in a coma-like state for the next six weeks. Her dad rushed to Ohio to be by her side.
It seemed odd to him she was put in a psychiatric unit; Wells had no history of mental illness, but just had a seizure and became unresponsive. He too called Dr. Zemanek, who he grew close with over the years, through their children's friendship.
"I said, 'you know, it's a rare bird, but have them maybe look into this anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis," said Dr. Zemanek.
It's a complex name for a complex disease. Dr. Zemanek had seen a few cases in the Lehigh Valley before.
"It was only in the 2000s that they discovered it at UPenn," said Dr. Zemanek.
Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis is when the body's immune system attacks the brain.
A similar story is featured in the Netflix movie Brain on Fire; a young woman with a thriving career exhibits bizarre psychological symptoms.
Except in this case, the cause was different. Wells was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic ICU, where staff quickly found the reason for that immune response.
"They found a 13-centimeter teratoma on my left ovary," said Wells.
A teratoma is a rare type of tumor. Wells was under the knife within 48 hours of that discovery.
"Her heart rate was going down, into even the 20s," said Dr. Zemanek, who was in constant contact with Wells' dad.
There were several points that no one knew if Wells would make it. The heads of several Cleveland Clinic departments teamed up to tackle her case. Despite the setbacks, she took steps in the right direction.
"I was intubated and put on a ventilator and eventually transitioned to a trach," said Wells.
With a combination of aggressive treatments, Wells' encephalitis got under control.
Still, there was more bad news to come.
"I was moved to a cancer floor in the hospital because the teratoma, while most of them are benign, mine was unfortunately malignant," said Wells.
As soon as her body could handle it, doctors started chemotherapy.
It was at this point when Wells slowly became aware of reality, once again.
"I would, a couple times a day, just point to my side and be like, 'something down here, made my brain act funny, and that's why?' and my dad would be like, 'yeah, that's about right," said Wells.
Along came physical, occupational and speech therapists, who taught Wells to walk and talk all over again.
Wells worked on her memory, and re-learned the simple things, like taking a shower and getting dressed.
"I also remember really wanting to push myself," said Wells. "They would tell me to walk up these five steps three times, and I would just keep going and I wouldn't stop for as long as I could."
That determination paid off. After a few weeks, Wells was discharged from the rehab hospital. She spent the next several months getting stronger at her parents' Forks Township home.
Cecilia and Olivia Zemanek decorated her driveway for her return. Friends from high school, college and various jobs sent Wells care packages.
"To come home to so much love and support was really important," said Wells.
After all, the impacts of chemotherapy were dreadful.
"My hair was really hard, which sounds so silly given everything that happened, but I held onto it for a very long time," said Wells.
Exhausting days were followed by victory: clear scans, no cancer and a functioning brain.
Wells had friends across the country rooting for her. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori says she is lucky enough to be one of them.
All of Wells' loved ones were thrilled when her body allowed her vibrant personality to return.
"It's so great to see her back to her wonderful self," said Cecilia Zemanek.
"You can look at her and think, not just, 'wow, this is a crazy thing she went through,' but, 'wow, look at all of what she's doing after coming over the other side of the hump," said Madeline Lopez, a close friend of Wells.
"She is a go-getter," said Megan Strucko, who has also been friends with Wells for years. "She doesn't take no for an answer."
Now, about a year and a half since her world turned upside down, most people would never know Wells persevered through so much. She's feeling stronger than ever.
Wells is monitored closely at follow-up appointments almost every week. She found a way to make it work; her new job is in Cleveland.
"I'm back in a nursing facility and I work as an admissions and marketing director, so not quite what I was doing, but in the same ballpark. I'm happy to be back and I love what I'm doing," said Wells.
Not only is Wells back to work, but she started grad school. As she moves forward, she takes reminders of her past in stride. Her hair is growing back darker and curlier than it was before.
"So much of feeling beautiful as a woman is wanting yourself to look the way that you want yourself to look, so it's definitely a challenge, but I'm getting used to it," said Wells.
Among the greatest challenges for this talker is her voice, changed forever by the medical equipment that kept her alive.
"It gets a little stronger every day, and I've had a surgery to help correct it," said Wells.
Everyone close to Wells knows she's always wanted to be a mom. Given all her body has been through, doctors recommended she freeze her eggs. She just wrapped up that process.
"Five little Laurens in the freezer awaiting the other half of their DNA," said Wells.
It's something only Wells could say with a smile.
That smile just keeps giving to the seniors she works with, the charitable causes she devotes her time to and those who cherish her most. Wells comes back to the Lehigh Valley to visit family and friends, who are in awe of her daily.
"Not many people have that kind of strength and tenacity I think to kind of get back out there and not let any type of fear or worry about the future get the best of you, and just kind of, keep stepping forward," said Lopez.
"She really does light up a room," said Strucko.
Wells will continue to light up rooms, because of her humble hero, Dr. Zemanek.
"Just serendipity," said Dr. Zemanek.
Some anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis patients never get diagnosed or stay in psychiatric units for years. Others get treated but sustain too much brain damage to make a full recovery.
Wells' illness was caught right in time.
"I have to feel very lucky that my best friends since first grade, that their dad was a psychiatrist and was able to diagnose me from 500 miles away," said Wells.
You may believe it now, too: Wells and Dr. Zemanek crossed paths for a reason.