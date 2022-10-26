ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council amended a bill that had proposed to give $1.5 million to Coca-Cola Park for stadium improvements to say $0 will be given to help with the upgrades.

Council passed the amended bill 4-3 Wednesday night.

Wednesday night was to be the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park. The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to keep their affiliation.

The $1.5 million was to be the last piece of funding needed to make those changes, but council has been divided on the issue.

Those who opposed funding cited the fact that the stadium belongs to the county, and that Major League Baseball is not contributing to the upgrades.

It's unclear whether the IronPigs will be able to complete all the necessary work without the money from the city.