NAZARETH, Pa. - The music world is mourning the death of rock legend David Crosby. The 81-year-old died Wednesday.

His songs touched millions of fans but his musical touch was never far from his beloved Martin Guitars.

"An acoustic guitar. You pick it up and it brings magic. Makes you want to play," said David Crosby during a 2017 Acoustic Guitar magazine interview.

The rock legend's signature sound was from a Martin Guitar.

"Martin is the world's standard. Nobody can touch them. They're outstanding," he said.

Crosby played one on stage at Woodstock.

The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, and Nash founder says a D-18 was his first, found in an old shop in a Chicago suburb. It was the beginning of a lifelong love song with the Nazareth-based company.

"His famous saying, democracy only works if you work it," said Martin Guitar Vice President of Marketing Mike Nelson as we looked at a limited-edition guitar, along with his portrait, painted on a 2018 special edition Rock the Vote D-16, which Nelson says cements Crosby's place on the company's Mount Rushmore of clients.

"We have three David Crosby signature models. Played a Martin at Woodstock, you know, he recorded most of his famous songs with Martin's, we really can't ask for any more than that," he said.

Nelson says the folk singer visited Martin's campus three times, most recently 10 years ago.

"No matter where he went, if he was onstage or if he was in his studio, he could trust that the Martin, the Dreadnought that he was playing, was going to give him what he wanted," Nelson added.

A musical pair in perfect harmony.

"Anytime you lose any part of your family, it just leaves a void. But somebody with David's stature, you know, makes you stop and pause and really start to appreciate all that he gave to Martin and to the world," Nelson said.