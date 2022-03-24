ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bill McGlinn says he knew that he wanted to be a part of the Bradley-Sullivan LGBT Community Center the minute he broke bread with then Executive Director Adrian Shanker.
"They took me to Cali Burrito, and he and Pat said so what do you want to do I mean you're going to be retired, and I said I wanna come to work for you," McGlinn said.
Little did McGlinn know that Shanker's position would eventually open up for him. At the Center's gala on Wednesday evening, Shanker introduced McGlinn as the interim executive director.
"One of the reasons I wanted to do this was that I wanted the board to feel that they could take the time and not be under any time pressure to just make a choice because they needed to fill the seat," McGlinn said.
And while the position is temporary for McGlinn, he wanted to help in the process of replacing Shanker, who was honored at the gala for his contributions to the community center.
"I've been learning so much about the depth of the work that's done here especially in health outreach and that's exciting to me," McGlinn said.
McGlinn says the community center has been vital in his life, and he's looking forward to helping the community in his new role.
"I could see young people in a safe space doing programming, studying, socializing, and being who they are," McGlinn said.