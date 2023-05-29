More and more foreign businesses are looking at the Lehigh Valley to expand, and that's giving the region a new kind of international attention.

The latest is French newspaper Le Monde, which highlighted the region in a story about companies abroad investing in the U.S.

"We've actually been doing a significant amount of media interviews with large European media outlets, most recently Germany, and now in France. We have done a couple interviews also with the publications in Italy," said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Cunningham says nearly 40% of the companies that contacted his office last year were from overseas, and nearly 2 million square feet of development in the pipeline is from international companies.

He says the pandemic drove more international manufacturing and production to the region.

"With the supply chain shortages, which has led to a lot of producers of goods out of Europe wanting to have facilities close to large population centers," Cunningham said.

"I'm not completely surprised, it's one of those, you know, overnight sensations that's been two decades in building type of situation."

More than 80 foreign companies from 23 countries abroad have facilities in the Lehigh Valley currently. Cunningham says he expects the newfound international fame to continue, as well as the demand.

"Being recognized for what the Lehigh Valley actually is, which is this vibrant multi-sector economy. It's really nice to see," Cunningham said.