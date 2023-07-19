BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First the writers, now the actors: could all the UPS Teamsters be next? A potential strike that could ravage the U.S. economy is looming, as there's less than two weeks to make a deal.

Late Wednesday, both sides announced an update. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori spoke with the union head leading those conversations.

"We have 340,000 Teamsters that are united, ready to fight and be rewarded for their hard work," said Sean O'Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The country's largest private sector contract was supposed to be nailed down by July 5, but UPS and Teamsters remain deadlocked.

O'Brien is practice picketing across the U.S. That includes in New Jersey with Teamsters Local 177, which has members from Warren and Hunterdon counties, plus Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

The union says during the pandemic, the company doubled its profits and reached $100 billion, allowing upper management and stockholders to thrive. O'Brien says employees, "got rewarded with more work, more hours, threats of their job if they didn't show up for work, putting their health and safety and their family's health and safety at risk."

UPS points out that on average, delivery drivers earn $95,000 per year and tractor trailer drivers earn $112,000 per year.

"That is true, but that's for 60-65 hours per week, no family-life balance and they're being forced to work on their days off," said O'Brien.

A big issue being disputed is part-time employees.

"What you don't see is the unsung heroes, the part timers, the single moms or people working two and three jobs, at poverty wages trying to make a living," said O'Brien.

UPS argues it offers part timers solid health coverage, a pension, and education assistance.

69 News reached out to UPS, which declined our request for an interview, but sent us a statement saying Teamsters has stopped negotiating, despite historic proposals that would build on the company's industry-leading pay.

Though late Wednesday after weeks of conversations being stalled, the company and Teamsters both announced they are returning to the negotiating table next week. The two have until the end of the month to make a deal.

Anderson Economic Group estimates a strike could be one of the costliest in at least a century, saying a ten-day work stoppage could cost the U.S. economy $7 billion.

Industry experts warn it could also delay millions of daily deliveries, including that of life-saving prescriptions, and could disturb supply chains, leading to higher inflation.

UPS Teamsters' last strike, back in 1997, lasted 15 days.

"If there is a strike, UPS is choosing to strike themselves," said O'Brien. "This company could put this country in a recession."

UPS says it has added training for certain employees to minimize disruptions for customers and deliveries, if the two sides can't end their stalemate.

While the union does not want the Biden Administration to get involved, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg says it is "certainly monitoring" contract talks.

The union representing UPS pilots says its pilots will not fly if other workers go on strike. The grounding would effectively shut down UPS' global air operations.

Teamsters recently launched its Amazon division to get more Amazon workers to unionize. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori asked, "if Teamsters does get a strong contract with UPS, do you think that would encourage competitors like Amazon, like FedEx, to unionize?"

"Well, we're hopefully optimistic that we get the best deal," O'Brien replied. "We want to be able to take this contract and use it as a template to show other people that work in the industry, non-union, whatever industry may be, but especially UPS that this is what you're gonna get."

Impacts may be far-reaching, no matter what happens before Aug. 1.

UPS and Teamsters both have more information on their websites.