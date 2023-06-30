ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At 16th and Chew in Allentown, artist Rigo Peralta's latest creation is getting a lot of attention.

As he paints, he is frequently interrupted by a honk or a compliment shouted from passing car windows.

The image is a swath of colors.

"This woman that I am painting is supposed to be a warrior from Africa," said Peralta.

The image is inspired from Peralta's series "Sailing through the Caribbean," a reflection of his Afro Caribbean roots. And while his work has been featured in galleries in Latin America, Europe, Abu Dhabi, New York and Chicago, he says he gets great satisfaction from painting plein air in his community.

"I have seen a lot of people looking at the mural and they like it, they feel that they are being represented," said Peralta.

This is just the latest mural in Peralta's vast portfolio. There's another one on the Queen City's Walnut Street.

"I tried to portray the reality through different dancing like hip-hop African-American dance and Indian and Native American so that's the way I try to do," said Peralta.

Peralta's reality combines a pallet of colors as diverse as the community he seeks to capture, bringing art and color into an unexpected space in the hopes of uplifting all who see it.

"That's the point, to make the community a great experience," said Peralta.

Recently, the Allentown Art Museum purchased one of Peralta's works for its permanent collection.

You can see more of Peralta's work by visiting rigoperalta.com.