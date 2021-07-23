One of the biggest races in the 2022 midterms is for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
Two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is not seeking re-election.
There is a wide open field of candidates looking to fill the opening, with 25 names in the running -- 11 Republicans and 14 Democrats.
One of those candidates is Dr. Val Arkoosh, the chair of the Montgomery County commissioners.
She's in the Lehigh Valley on Friday as part of her Commonwealth Conversations tour, and sat down with 69 News at Sunrise to talk more about her candidacy.