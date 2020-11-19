ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board on Thursday night welcomed the Ravens as the new mascot for Raub Middle School.
Since the end of September, Raub community members, students, staff, and school board members had been working to come up with a new mascot to replace the Indian.
William Seng, executive director of middle school transformation and virtual learning, told the board that this change helps to align the school with the district’s “strategic goal of creating an environment where students feel nurtured and valued."
The four mascot finalists were the Lions, Wolves, Ravens, and Dragons. The Ravens surfaced as the favorite among the four voting groups, Seng said.
Raub’s shift to a more culturally sensitive mascot will involve removing the old one from the website, social media, and letterheads. It will be replaced with the Ravens image, which will also be placed in physical locations such as the gym, hallways, and offices.
“It is imperative that our schools reflect mascots that are culturally sensitive and inclusive of all races and nationalities represented in schools and broader in the community," Lucretia Brown, the district’s deputy superintendent of equity, accountability and school improvement, said in a memo released at the school board’s Sept. 10 meeting.
“That’s wonderful news,” said Board President Sara Brace, who acknowledged that she also preferred the Ravens. She thanked all involved in the mascot project for helping to ensure that Allentown’s schools “are welcome to all.”
Superintendent Thomas Parker thanked Raub’s new principal, José Delgado, for spearheading the mascot change, noting that his efforts mark “a great start” to his tenure at the school.
Parker observed a potential problem with the additional avian mascot in the district, joking that ravens, predatory scavenger birds, may eat canaries, the William Allen High School mascot.