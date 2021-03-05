Lafayette College sign generic

EASTON, Pa. - For the second time in as many weeks, an intruder with a knife was reported at housing at Lafayette College.

The campus was locked down around 7:30 a.m. Friday as campus and Easton police responded to the 400 block of McCartney Street.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., and campus police said an unknown dark-skinned, masked man with a knife had fled from inside private property.

It's the same block where an intruder with a knife was reported last Monday, February 22. Campus police had said a dark-skinned man with a knife entered a home through an unlocked door, approached a sleeping person inside, then stole a cell phone and fled.

After that incident, the school's Department of Public Safety had said campus patrols were increased around the neighborhood, and the college's locksmith had checked many of the locks on houses to make sure they worked properly.

Easton police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 610-250-6634 or college police at 610-330-5330.

