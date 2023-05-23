WEST EASTON, Pa. - Officials in West Easton say they will likely never be able to figure out what sparked a massive warehouse fire nearly two months ago.

Investigators met last week and determined it was not safe and also not feasible to determine the cause and origin of the April 4 blaze on Lehigh Drive, said Robert Mahady, chief of West Easton police.

"I don't think an investigation is ever closed, really ever," he said. "... But at this point, the investigation has come to a pretty abrupt halt."

Mahady told 69 News he updated borough council Monday night.

"The destruction, truly, there's really nothing left. The fire was that hot, that immense... and it was unable to be controlled at the level where we still have evidence left to determine the cause and origin," he said.

Authorities have no reason to believe the fire was intentionally set, and all signs point to an accidental, undetermined fire, Mahady said, but if something new would come to light, the investigation could be moved forward.

The chief says about 20 fire marshals from across the region were involved in the investigation, which wasn't taken lightly.

"We had several meetings, and one very lengthy onsite meeting, and went through every way to possibly figure out how we could determine even our starting point of the fire, and it just wasn't there," Mahady said.

Investigators are focusing on the positives, that no one was hurt.

As for the future of the site, the chief says it's up to the property owner whether he wants to replace the building or use the area for something else.

Any new buildings would have different safety requirements than the warehouse that went up in flames, as the more than 100-year-old building was not required to have a working sprinkler system. It did have fire extinguishers as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, officials said previously.

Firefighters spent hours battling the flames, which were reported around 5 a.m. on April 4, and the debris smoldered for days.

"Just amazing effort, and nobody looks for credit," Mahady said. "These fire departments came from all over, did their job, and some left and some came back... It was this amazing effort, I'm still extremely impressed."