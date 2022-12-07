WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public that the investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found five years ago in Northampton County.

The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement of a residence at 15 Springwater Court in Williams Township on December 7, 2017, according to a news release from state police.

The house belonged to the father of Metzger's former boyfriend, Carl Maes, who died in November 2017, state police said.

Metzger had been reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on September 11, 2014. Her mother told Allentown City Police at that time that she had not seen or heard from Metzger since April 4 of that year.

Anyone having information on the case is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.