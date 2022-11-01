SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon.

Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.

Ambulance crews evaluated students and staff after the building was evacuated.

Township police said four patients were taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution. Officers helped with the reunification of children and parents.

The building has been turned back over to Lehigh Christian Academy, with no immediate safety issues, police said.

Police said an investigation into the source of the odor is underway.