ALLENTOWN, Pa. – An investigation in Allentown drew a heavy response from police and a SWAT team overnight.

Authorities were at a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

A photojournalist who works with 69 News saw police entering a home with body shields.

About two hours later, a second photographer at the scene said the SWAT team escorted a man out of the home, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Allentown police said there was an investigation in the area, but did not comment further.

