BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The investigation that led to the firing of Mark Sivak, Bethlehem's budget and finance director, started in the office of the city's independent financial watchdog.
"I was looking into financial irregularities involving Mark Sivak," Controller George Yasso told 69 News on Tuesday. "That led to the police investigation."
Yasso declined to say more about Sivak or the investigation until Bethlehem police make a statement. Sivak has not been charged with any crimes. 69 News has not been able to contact the former finance and budget director.
After firing Sivak, the city put out a statement Friday: "Mr. Sivak was officially terminated for violation of numerous city policies following a City of Bethlehem investigation that began in January 2022. No more information will be provided at this time, as Mr. Sivak's conduct is the subject of an ongoing police investigation."
The office of the controller is small, with three employees including Yasso, but it has broad discretion to perform financial and operation audits on city operations to identify and deter waste and fraud. The controller can also review internal controls, the accounting policies designed to preserve financial integrity.
"This office is responsible for the review and approval of all expenditures and obligations of the City of Bethlehem," according to the city website.
The office is not as much in the public eye as those of other elected officials, such as mayors and city council members. When Northampton County needed a new controller last year to fill a vacancy, Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who had held the job before, was the only applicant.
Yasso is a Democrat and has worked as a financial consultant and adviser.
Sivak worked for the City of Bethlehem for 15 years, and before that he worked for the City of Allentown for four years, according to his LinkedIn page. He is a former member of the Saucon Valley School District board.