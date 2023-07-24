ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Allentown early Monday morning.

A media release says the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. when police were called to a report of a man waving a firearm in the area of 6th and Turner streets.

Police identified the man as Dominick Hogans, 27, of Allentown.

Allentown Police say Hogans fled on foot and officers needed to chase the suspect. During the pursuit, officials say the suspect brandished a firearm and fired at officers.

Officers did return fire, striking the suspect, police say.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Hogans was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).