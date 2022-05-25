ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There were some scary moments Wednesday at an Allentown middle school.
District officials say pepper spray was discharged in a 7th grade classroom at Raub Middle School.
They say the administration, police, and fire officials were immediately notified of the incident.
Families in the impacted classroom have already been contacted directly by school personnel, according to the district. Impacted students were confined within a singular classroom.
The district says it has been notified that the building is safe to occupy, and classes have resumed as normal. During the process, all protocols & procedures were followed in order to keep staff and students safe, the district said.
An investigation into the incident, including possible disciplinary action, is underway by school officials.
"We would like to use this as an opportunity to remind all families of the policies in place that protect our students and staff each day. Parents/Guardians, please remind your child(ren) that dangerous items, including sprays, perfumes, mace etc. are not permitted as outlined Parent & Student District Handbook," the district said.