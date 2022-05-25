Police cruiser lights

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There were some scary moments Wednesday at an Allentown middle school.

District officials say pepper spray was discharged in a 7th grade classroom at Raub Middle School.

They say the administration, police, and fire officials were immediately notified of the incident.

Families in the impacted classroom have already been contacted directly by school personnel, according to the district. Impacted students were confined within a singular classroom. 

The district says it has been notified that the building is safe to occupy, and classes have resumed as normal. During the process, all protocols & procedures were followed in order to keep staff and students safe, the district said.

An investigation into the incident, including possible disciplinary action, is underway by school officials.

"We would like to use this as an opportunity to remind all families of the policies in place that protect our students and staff each day. Parents/Guardians, please remind your child(ren) that dangerous items, including sprays, perfumes, mace etc. are not permitted as outlined Parent & Student District Handbook," the district said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you