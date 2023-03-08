ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Josef Raszler, the Lehigh County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun.

Another member of the state police who originally investigated Stephanie Roof's homicide took the stand Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Suzanne Creelman described several pieces of evidence she personally documented at Raszler's parents' house, where he was living, and from their cabin in Schuylkill County.

Mere hours after Roof was found killed in her own driveway, state police investigators honed in on a possible suspect, her ex-boyfriend who lived right across the street, Raszler.

The homicide happened just after 12:30 a.m. on September 13, 2016, outside Roof's home in the 6400 block of Pine Crest Lane in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Later that day, Creelman was one of the officers who executed a search warrant on Raszler's parents' home across the street.

In his bedside table, they found a Valentine's Day card, and on the inside, it said "I love you Steph" in handwriting, she said.

It's more evidence that prosecutors say shows that even though Raszler had stopped texting Roof in 2015, he was still thinking about her and the brief relationship they had.

Two days after Roof's death, Creelman and other investigators searched Raszler's parents' cabin in the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive in Schuylkill County.

Neighbors police spoke with near the property described hearing a sound like compressed air being released multiple times the weekend before Roof was killed.

But, no one reported seeing Raszler at the property.

In the backyard, police found a makeshift target with a bullet hole in it, and two metal bullets lying on the ground that looked very similar to the one that killed Roof.

In opening statements Tuesday, Raszler's attorney argued he had never built an air gun. He said the copper tube investigators thought was the barrel of the gun was something Raszler was planning to use to make a kite spool, and the air compressor was something he used for spray painting.

