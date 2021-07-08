ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Details about the scope of an investigation surrounding the arrest of an Allentown woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband were revealed in Lehigh County Court on Thursday.
Claudia Carrion, 44, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was ultimately delayed, after investigators presented Carrion with notice of intercepted communications in the case.
Under wire tap law, that evidence may only be used in court if a defendant has been given at least 10 days notice. 69 News learned Thursday that an Allentown detective wore a wire in the case.
Ahead of the hearing, investigators told the judge that Carrion had agreed to pay an undercover Allentown detective, disguised as a hitman, $4,000 to kill her husband. Police said Carrion handed the officer $100 and agreed to pay the rest in an installment plan. Investigators said it was video and audio recorded.
Carrion's attorney, Glennis Clark, declined to comment on the supposed evidence, having not had an opportunity to review it, but he spoke more broadly on the accusation itself.
"I think it's weird. You have $4,000 to kill someone. Really, how serious are you about that? 100 dollars a week?" Clark said.
Though there wasn't a preliminary hearing, a bail hearing was held. Clark urged the judge to reduce Carrion's $500,000 bail to $50,000.
Prosecutors argued otherwise. They told the judge Carrion is a threat to the community.
Clark said Carrion's own husband isn't even afraid of her.
"That goes to the question of whether she's a danger to the community, and he's not afraid of her, and he's supposed to be the victim," Clark said.
Bail was ultimately dropped to $350,000.
During Thursday's hearing, it was also revealed that investigators knew about Carrion previously trying to hire someone to kill her husband, though it was not clear how they had that information.
Previously, WFMZ-TV reported that police learned of Carrion's desire to have her husband killed through a confidential informant.
According to an Allentown officer at the hearing, Carrion admitted to previously trying to have her husband killed. They said Carrion claimed to have paid someone $1,500 for the job, but the person ran off with money and never carried out their end of the deal. Investigators said Carrion gave detailed information about why she wanted her husband killed. They said Carrion accused her husband of abusing her and her family.
A new preliminary hearing date has not yet been scheduled.
