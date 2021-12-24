SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - "It's a horrible situation. It's heart wrenching to know that the family is going through this. We just wanna be there as much as possible," said neighbor Melissa Fredericks.
It's a horrific start to the Christmas season for one Salisbury Township family.
Police say the family's beloved dog was shot and killed, right in their neighborhood. And now, they're begging for answers.
We're told Nova, a friendly blue-eyed husky, was playing in his owner's yard on E. Montgomery Street Thursday night. Police say that's when someone in a white SUV drove by and shot him to death.
"He was the friendliest dog," said neighbor Scott Fredericks. "It's so sad. It's not right."
Investigators tell us the white SUV was later spotted on Paoli, Gilmore, and Wayne Streets within the township.
The family of the dog was too distraught to talk on camera, but neighbors close to them say this is unusual.
"This is a tight-knit community. Things like this don't happen. We don't see this very often. It's sad," said Melissa Fredericks.
Mason Dickhert, a sophomore at nearby Salisbury High School, told WFMZ in a statement that Nova would watch the high schoolers go by each day, and would never bark or disrupt anyone.
Dominic Popovich, another high schooler, tells us, this is a loss to not only Nova's family, but to the Salisbury Township family as a whole.
Township residents are urged to check any surveillance cameras and if you know anything, please contact the Salsbury Township Police Department immediately.