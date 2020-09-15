WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. | A shooting last weekend in Wilson Borough that left the victim with as many as four gunshot wounds began with a planned drug deal, according to investigators.
Wilson Borough police charged Cartrell D. Flucker, of East St. Joseph Street in Easton, with attempted homicide in connection with the early-morning shooting at a Spruce Street apartment. Authorities have issued a warrant for the 27-year-old’s arrest.
Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1600 block of Spruce Street about 4:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found Gustavo Raul-Danino Ferrando on an upper-floor patio suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Flucker.
A witness told police that she and the victim had driven to the apartment to buy drugs. When they arrived, she stayed in the vehicle, while Ferrando went upstairs to meet with Flucker, according to court papers. The witness reported seeing Flucker come out of the apartment.
Investigators said the witness is familiar with the alleged shooter having spent time with him in the past, according to records.
The witness said Flucker punched the victim in the face. She then reported hearing three or four gunshots. As she ran upstairs to the patio where the victim was lying, Flucker ran down the stairs and west on Spruce Street.
Police found blood on the patio and recovered four spent shell casings.
Authorities said after the shooting that the victim was taken to a trauma center, where he was listed in stable but serious condition.
Police charged Flucker with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of attempted homicide, all felonies. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of a crime.
Police say Flucker should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone that comes in contact with him should use caution. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Pacchioli at 610-258-8542.