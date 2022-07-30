LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh Township, Northampton County are still searching for answers a month after a man was found dead in a home.

The June 29th death of Michael Powers, 67, remains shrouded in mystery.

He was found dead at a home in the 4500 block of Lower Three Mile Lane.

Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide, but little else is known about the case at this point.

Authorities have said evidence suggests the killing was not a random act.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have information, you can call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.