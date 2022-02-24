ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. economy is in flux, as Russia invades Ukraine.
The Dow dropped nearly 800 points in early trading Thursday before clawing its way back up, following a 465-point slide the day before.
"Russia and Ukraine are very different, they're very large economic systems," said Professor John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College.
Kincaid says the potential economic impact this time is much greater than in recent, modern wars.
"The last two wars that had a significant effect on the economy were WWII and the Arab Israeli War of 1973. When we have the Arab boycott in response to U.S. support to Israel. That triggered a decade of inflation. Cost Jim Carter re-election as president ultimately," Kincaid said.
Both those wars saw the markets bottom out and - eventually - rebound.
Similar to what happened in the 1970's, the effect on energy prices could lead to much larger, more destructive inflation.
For now, Kincaid feels the U.S. can rebound quickly compared to the past.
"Depending on how Russia responds down the line and what future steps we're taking, I think the economy will adjust to this disruption over the next year," Kincaid said. "And there's always the threat - which we've never had from past wars of cyberattacks against the U.S. by Russia."
However, the course of the Russian invasion is still unknown, and so too is the course of the global economy.
"Once we break out of Ukraine it will be a different story and have a much, much more significant impacts," Kincaid said.