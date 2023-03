ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Allentown, residents aren't just raising a glass for St. Paddy's Day, they're raising a flag.

Community leaders raised the Irish flag Friday outside City Hall in downtown.

Mayor Matt Tuerk wore some green decor for the ceremony.

The flag-raising honors the contributions of Irish descendants in the greater Allentown area.

Later on, some Irish step-dancers put on a special performance for those who came out.