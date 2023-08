ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are already looking ahead to next season.

The 'Pigs released their home game schedule for the 2024 season.

The 150-game season, with half home games and half on the road, kicks off March 29 at Coca-Cola Park.

The team will be home on Mother's Day, as well as Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

Next year's regular season ends when the IronPigs how the Worcester Woo Sox from Sept. 17-22.

Game times and a full schedule will be released later.