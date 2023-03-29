ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans looking forward to baseball season have a few more reasons to get excited.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced new food additions available this season at Coca-Cola Park.
You can find the tasty treats, listed and pictured below, and other favorites by visiting PigsFoodFinder.com.
The 'Pigs home opener is set for Tuesday, April 4 at 6:45 p.m.
New food for the 2023 season:
Fried Cheese Curds – Wisconsin cheese curds breaded and fried to a golden brown served with ranch dipping sauce
IronPigs Poutine – Our ballpark fries, topped with fried cheese curds, and smothered in brown gravy. (pictured above)
Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel – Our Bavarian soft pretzel, covered in mozzarella cheese and topped with pepperoni slices. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Brisket Bowl – A waffle bowl filled with warm cornbread and topped with slow roasted beef brisket with a horseradish aioli.
Fried Ravioli – Fried cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pig Tail Spiral Potato Chips – A whole Idaho potato spiral sliced and deep fried to a golden brown, seasoned to perfection.
Grilled Pork Belly - A freshly cut slice of pork belly seasoned and grilled to satisfy all pork lovers.