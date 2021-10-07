The Lehigh Valley IronPigs play in Lehigh County, but have asked Northampton County to help pay for stadium improvements.
Kurt Landes, general manager of the Allentown-based team, asked county council's economic development committee Thursday for help to upgrade Coca-Cola Park to meet new standards set by Major League Baseball. The IronPigs are a triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Landes said the estimated cost of the renovations will be $5.991 million, and said the State of Pennsylvania has promised $2 million, Lehigh County will put up $1.5 million, Allentown is contributing $1 million, and the team will pay $1 million. That leaves a $491,000 gap.
The Lehigh County and Allentown money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 pandemic relief program. If Northampton County contributes $300,000, it will not be from taxpayer dollars, according to officials, but tourism funds raised by a 5% tax on hotel rooms and federal funds. That would leave the team $191,000 short of the total.
"We don't have another $191,000," County Executive Lamont McClure said, when asked by Councilwoman Tara Zrinski if Northampton could provide the entire balance.
Councilman Ron Heckman said that when the stadium was built, using public funds, Northampton County was cut out of any revenue sharing.
"The door was closed pretty firmly on anything for Northampton County," Heckman, a long-time veteran of local government, said. He said a Lehigh County official said at the time, "the county line stops here." Heckman asked for and received assurance that local taxpayer money from Northampton County will not be used.
IronPigs co-owner Joe Finley cited the example of another team he was involved with, the Trenton Thunder. That New Jersey team lost its major league affiliation.
"We certainly don't want to see that here," Finley said. The IronPigs play in Allentown, but Finley said, "We really view it as Lehigh Valley's team." The major leagues have taken over minor-league ball and cut 40 teams.
Landes said the team employs Northampton County residents, and about 41% of its fans come from the county.
The team has given away more than $1.8 million through IronPigs Charities, he said, and has helped many non-profit groups with contributions and items that can be auctioned off.
The team is coming off two difficult years, Landes said. There were no games in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the 2021 season presented the challenge of bringing fans back as the pandemic continued.
"We're trying to make improvements that Major League Baseball is mandating for the first time since 1994," Landes said.
The entire council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and may vote on the IronPigs' request.
IronPigs ask Northampton County for $300K for stadium work
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs play in Lehigh County, but have asked Northampton County to help pay for stadium improvements.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
