The Lehigh Valley IronPigs avoided a sweep in Buffalo with a 7-6 extra inning win on Sunday afternoon.
Lehigh Valley didn't get on the board until the fourth inning, when they took the lead on Matt McBride two-run home run. Jan Hernandez later had a two-run home run in the seventh, as they both lead the IronPigs in RBIs for the game.
Malquin Canelo drove in the game winning run in the top of the 11th with a sac-fly to break the 6-6 tie. Aside from Canelo's sac-fly the IronPigs scored their other six runs with four home runs.
Lehigh Valley returns home Tuesday to begin a three game series with the Gwinnett Stripers.