ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Also, the Philadelphia Phillies have joined the construction project and are investing with additional facility features and improvements above the minimum requirements in further supporting their player development and minor league system, according to a news release from the team.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Lehigh Valley and Coca-Cola Park,” said Phillies President, Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski. “Lehigh Valley is our long-term home for our Triple-A players, and we want their experience to rival that of our Major League players in Philadelphia. With the public support from Lehigh County and others, along with the IronPigs’ commitment, together we’ll have the best Minor League facility in the country.”

“The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to call the Lehigh Valley home and to be the Triple-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. With our recent lease extension thru 2052, we look forward to decades upon decades ahead together at Coca-Cola Park,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes.

“The IronPigs are part of the Lehigh County family,” said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong. "We’re so happy we were able to work together with so many groups to keep them home with us!”

The construction project, mandated by new Major League Baseball facility standards, will update the home and visiting clubhouses including managers and coaches’ offices, locker rooms, training rooms, medical areas, weight rooms, a female locker room and more.

The Triple-A baseball team has been working to fund $10 million in renovations demanded by Major League Baseball.

Lehigh County committed $4.5 million, Northampton County $300,000, the state $2 million and the IronPigs $1.5 million themselves. A sharply-divided Allentown City Council denied any funding.

The team and some officials have argued the IronPigs are a regional asset, by donating money to charities over the years, and employing people from and contributing to tourism in both Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Other city and council members have objected to MLB demanding the upgrades with the threat of the IronPigs leaving the city, and to funding, since the 'Pigs are privately owned and Lehigh County owns the stadium.

Coca-Cola Park is in Allentown, Lehigh County, and opened in 2008.