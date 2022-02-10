ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- IronPigs Charities is giving out more than $60,000 in community grants.
The philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs said Thursday 13 recipients have been awarded grants from the 2022 Community Grants fund, which totaled $60,100.
IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has donated $1,178,829 in cash grants since 2007, the charity said.
“The nonprofit community rallied in a big way this year”, said IronPigs Charities Manager Matt Sommers. “With the 2021 season being delayed by one month and getting a later start than normal, we still found a way to successfully fundraise in support of our community. Our goal each year is to create fundraising opportunities to directly benefit the community grant program for IronPigs Charities. We are excited that the projects selected by our Board of Directors will use the funds to provide positive experiences for children who otherwise would be unable to. We thank every IronPigs fan for their support of IronPigs Charities. It is through their generous donations that these grants are possible.”
The money is aimed at supporting educational and recreational programs for youth in the greater Lehigh Valley.
Some of the organizations to receive grant money are Allentown School District Foundation, Latin Dance Competition 2022 Boys and Girls Club of Allentown, Triple Play and Swimming Boys and Girls Club of Easton and more.