ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Baseball might be America's pastime, but the IronPigs' other favorite hobby is this one.
Every Halloween for 15 years now, IronPigs Charities has hosted Suites-n-Treats.
"Every year, every year I come here," says Beatrice Silva, surrounded by her family.
Four hundred kids invited through local nonprofits that serve under-privileged and children with disabilities, went suite to suite and asked for treat after treat.
"It's amazing, it's honestly great," says mom Alex-zee Barry, holding her young daughter Yisseli.
The event offers parents throughout the Lehigh Valley a safe and inclusive trick-or-treating opportunity.
"It's great for the children," Silva said. "They're not out on the streets."
Each suite holder and ballpark partner uniquely decorates their space, and everybody gets in on the costume action.
Kurt Landes, president of IronPigs Charities, wears a shirt that says, "Go Ceilings! Beat Floors!"
"I'm a ceiling fan, as you can see," he explains, shouting "I'm all about ceilings. Go Ceilings!"
Landes has said this is by far his favorite charitable function they host at Coca-Cola Park.
"It's a very near and dear event to myself and my entire staff at the ballpark," he says.
There's candy, giveaways and fun. Plus, a little extra magic — the joy of giving something to others.
"And no matter what, our entire staff is dressed up to support the kids coming through tonight," Landes said, smiling.
An event so full of smiles and giggles, it can melt even an IronPigs heart. And that's the sweetest treat of this year's Suites-N-Treats.