ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Cider, Wine and Spirits festival will be back at Coca-Cola park in Allentown Saturday.

The event features tastings from both local and regional cideries and wineries, all from the field where the IronPigs play ball.

The event runs from noon to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

To take part in the tastings, tickets are $30.

Designated drivers get in for $5, and will receive complimentary water.