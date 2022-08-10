ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night about how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the ARPA, allocated a total of $57 million to the city. The money is to be spent on the city's response and recovery from COVID-19. More than half the money — about $29 million — was allocated in 2021 by City Council.
On Wednesday night, the legislative body heard presentations from various entities on several topics such as public safety, infrastructure and city capital projects.
Kurt Landes, Lehigh Valley IronPigs president and general manager, pitched his organization as an ambassador to the community. The organization has asked previously for $1.5 million from the city for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park which are required by Major League Baseball or all minor league parks affiliated with them.
The IronPigs serve as the Class AAA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The upgrades must be completed by spring 2023.
Landes noted his organization spends $5 million annually with city business partners and added that since 2008, the team "has spent almost $70 million with Allentown businesses." Of the organization's 600 employees, roughly 25% are Allentown residents. Landes added the team "loves it here" and wants "to stay here forever."
The Da Vinci Science Center is also seeking $1.5 million in ARPA funds. Lin Erickson, the organization's executive director and CEO, said the money Da Vinci is requesting would be allocated toward HVAC as well as exhibit and programming for its new facility, which is scheduled to open in the 800 block of Hamilton Street in 2024.
Erickson said the money would "help mitigate the spread of COVID-19" at the building and would support the construction of the new science, technology, engineering, arts and math learning center.
"The proposed new facility in the heart of downtown Allentown will be a transformative, educational and economic development project for the city," Erickson said. "We need the support and funding now. This funding is critical to enable the science center to build a world-class facility that invites and welcomes all."
Council took no action on the ARPA funding Wednesday night.