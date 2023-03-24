ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Coca-Cola Park will soon be filled with the sounds and sights of minor league baseball. Friday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs weren't scouting for ballplayers. Dancers, musicians, comedians, jugglers and even dogs showed off their talents instead.

"Circus arts, fire performing and fire dancing," said Danielle Butala, also known as Dani Long Legs. "I have lots of different characters."

The IronPigs held first-of-its-kind auditions for entertainers to keep fans smiling throughout the season.

"We know the Lehigh Valley has talent, so we wanted to give everybody an opportunity to come out and be able to showcase those talents in front of a crowd," said Matthew Bari, the vice president of marketing and entertainment for the IronPigs.

"I was super, super appreciative of the opportunity because I'm born and raised here in Allentown," said Maze on the Beat, who auditioned.

There is a lot of variety: Some people auditioning are full-time performers, while others have totally different day jobs.

Performers can be hired for every game or certain nights. Some entertainers are meant to be in front of crowds, and others aim to have one-on-one interactions with fans.

"If it's their first time coming to the stadium or 75 times a year for some of our Bacon, USA, members...we want to have a different experience and a different show for everyone," Bari said.

"I want to be able to impact my people, my community, the culture in a positive way every time," said Maze on the Beat. "It was definitely fun to be able to do this, whether I get picked or not."

"To be in a place like Coca-Cola Park, where most of us — I'm pretty sure all three of us have seen it be built and watch games here — to have the opportunity to do this is like a dream," said Loudpaq, who works with Maze on the Beat and RobDollaz.

The home opener is April 4. The team hopes to be in touch with a lot of the performers in the coming week.