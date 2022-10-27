ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they are determined to stay in Allentown even after the city denied final funding needed for Coca-Cola Park renovations.

The team and Lehigh County released a joint statement Thursday, saying the 'Pigs have signed a lease extension to play at the park through the 2052 season.

"Although disappointed by the votes of the four City of Allentown Council members at yesterday’s meeting, the IronPigs and Lehigh County are jointly committed to determining a plan to allow the already existing construction process to be completed on time in advance of Opening Day next season," the statement said.

A sharply-divided Allentown City Council voted 4-3 on Wednesday to deny giving any funding to the facility renovation project, which is required by Major League Baseball. The expected $1.5 million was the final piece of the funding puzzle for the $10 million project.

Lehigh County committed $4.5 million, Northampton County $200,000, the state $2 million, and the IronPigs have committed $1.5 million themselves.

In 2021, Coca-Cola Park, which is owned by the county, was informed by MLB that several improvements would need to be completed by April 2023 in order to allow the IronPigs to continue using the facility.

"The IronPigs will call Lehigh County and Coca-Cola Park home for decades and generations to come," the statement says.

Here's the full statement:

Lehigh County and the IronPigs are committed to continuing to work together to close the remaining funding gap on the current construction project underway at Coca-Cola Park. Such construction was necessitated by Major League Baseball’s 2021 requirements of Minor League teams to update their facilities in order to operate within new facility standards by April, 2023.

Although disappointed by the votes of the four City of Allentown Council members at yesterday’s meeting, the IronPigs and Lehigh County are jointly committed to determining a plan to allow the already existing construction process to be completed on time in advance of Opening Day next season.

The IronPigs have signed a lease extension to play in Lehigh County’s Coca-Cola Park thru the 2052 season and the current construction will allow the IronPigs to meet MLB’s facility standards. The IronPigs will call Lehigh County and Coca-Cola Park home for decades and generations to come.