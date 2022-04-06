The Lehigh Valley IronPigs started the 2022 season with a bang. They rallied to beat the Columbus Clippers 7 to 3 at Coca-Cola Park.
It's that time of year again. An early April day, fresh cut grass, and the smell of fresh concession stand food is in the air.
Baseball is back in the Lehigh Valley. Eager fans waited patiently for gates to open at Coca-Cola park and when they did at 5:30 p.m, it was go time.
"The environments great, everybody's excited," said fan Dan Robinson.
"We always get tickets to make sure we're here for opening day," noted Tracy Griesemer.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs welcomed the Columbus Clippers Tuesday night. First pitch was just after 7 p.m.
Fans say as much as they enjoy the action on the field, it's a full-family experience.
Coca-Cola Park was packed with good baseball, fun activities and of course, incredible food.
"I'm looking trying some of the food here. It looks like we've got good food options," said attendee Cliff Wood.
IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes says the vendors always hit it out of the park.
"Chicken piece fries, the pork razor dog, the bacon cannoli," said Landes. These are just a few delicious options at the park.
The concession stands managers says they're just as thrilled as the team and fans to be back.
"We've got customers and they ran right in the gates, into us to have a gyro, and that's just such a positive feeling to know that even after everything we've been through, we can still support each other here in the Lehigh Valley," said concession stand manager Deb Colitas.