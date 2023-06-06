The Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets game in New York scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to air quality issues, according to a Twitter post from the Mets.

Smoke from the Canada wildfires has caused air quality problems in Syracuse. The Lehigh Valley is also seeing smoky conditions.

Due to air quality concerns, we have postponed tonight's game and rescheduled our Wednesday morning game. Wednesday gametime is now 6:35 pm.Details regarding the rescheduling of Tuesday's game will be announced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/M08WBGyHAw — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) June 6, 2023

The Wednesday morning game was also rescheduled. Wednesday gametime is now 6:35 p.m.

Details regarding the rescheduling of Tuesday's game will be announced at a later date.