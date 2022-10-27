ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Normally Coca Cola Park is filled with IronPigs players, but on Thursday night it was filled with all sorts of characters.

The Pigs held their annual Trick or Treat event, with more than 25 booths from local partners. They welcomed 2,000 guests.

"Tonight is all about supporting kids who come from under privileged homes or those who are differently advantaged than others. So it's a very mobile and accessible environment," said Kurt Landes, President and General Manager of the IronPigs.

Oh, and it's also about one other thing - candy.

The event is to help serve the children of Allentown. It comes one night after the Allentown City Council voted not to give any funding to support the park's renovations required by Major League Baseball. If the upgrades aren't completed, the park can no longer operate.

The improvements are expected to cost about $10 million. The IronPigs were hoping the city would chip in $1.5 million, but the city voted Wednesday not to contribute any funding. The news did not sit well with parents we spoke to at the event.

"I would hope that maybe they'll change their mind about funding, because events like this are fantastic," said parent Sonja Kintz.

"This baseball isn't like other baseball. It's interactive, it's family friendly, they give out gifts and I mean look at this, look around, they do all kinds of things for the community," said parent Shalon Buskirk.

But, the IronPigs and Lehigh County say they are not giving up. In a joint statement they said they are committed to determining a plan to allow the construction process to be completed in time for opening day next year.

The IronPigs announced they have signed a lease extension to play at Coca-Cola Park through the 2052 season, and they plan to call the park home for decades to come.