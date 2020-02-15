ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Baseball season will be here before you know it, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are getting ready.

The team is hosting a job fair Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

Officials say they are looking for people to handle ticket sales, concessions, housekeeping, and other duties.

They say part-time and full-time positions are available.

If you're interested, print and fill out an IronPigs Employment Application before attending the event.

It's also strongly encouraged that applicants provide a resume at the time of their interviews.

For more information visit Milb.com

