ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to make an announcement on renovations at their home field.

The team and Lehigh County planned a news conference for Friday afternoon to make an "important announcement" about construction progress at Coca-Cola Park. Officials did not comment further.

The Triple-A baseball team has been working to fund $10 million in renovations demanded by Major League Baseball.

Lehigh County committed $4.5 million, Northampton County $300,000, the state $2 million and the IronPigs $1.5 million themselves. A sharply-divided Allentown City Council denied any funding.

The team and some officials have argued the IronPigs are a regional asset, by donating money to charities over the years, and employing people from and contributing to tourism in both Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Other city and council members have objected to MLB demanding the upgrades with the threat of the IronPigs leaving the city, and to funding, since the 'Pigs are privately owned and Lehigh County owns the stadium.

Construction is already underway, and was expected to be done by April 2023. Those improvements include a new entrance behind center field to alleviate pedestrian usage on IronPigs Way, an upgraded air purification system, improved players' clubhouse facilities to accommodate up to 55 to 60 players, and accommodations for female coaches and female personnel.

Coca-Cola Park is in Allentown, Lehigh County, and opened in 2008.