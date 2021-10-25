The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are a business and any government money given to the baseball team should not be listed as a charitable contribution, Northampton County's new fiscal watchdog said Monday.
"The way (the county) had it written, they wanted the money to go to a charity, but it was not going to be used for a charity," said Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, county controller. "It was for construction work at a stadium."
The 'Pigs play at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Lehigh County, and are a Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
General Manager Kurt Landes told council earlier this month that Major League Baseball has demanded about $6 million in upgrades. He asked for $300,000, or 5%, from Northampton County.
Landes also said stadiums that do not meet MLB standards may lose their teams.
The state of Pennsylvania has pledged $2 million for the work, Lehigh County will pay $1.5 million, and Allentown and the IronPigs will each put up $1 million, leaving a $300,000 gap after counting Northampton County's earlier $200,000 contribution.
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration had proposed $300,000 for the IronPigs from two different pots of money. Some would come from the proceeds of a hotel tax fund that promotes tourism, and some from federal COVID-19 pandemic aid.
County Council approved the first $200,000 earlier this month, but rejected the final $100,000 at a meeting Thursday by a 6-2 vote.
Council members agreed that the IronPigs are an asset to the Lehigh Valley, and Landes said the team draws Northampton County fans and employs county residents, but that was not enough to get the final $100,000 across the county line.
Councilman John Cusick said if the stadium needs work, Lehigh County owns it and should fix it.
Ron Heckman pointed out that Major League Baseball is a big business, and he would rather see the $100,000 go to charities in the county that serve people directly.
Or, as Councilman Kerry Myers said of the team, "It's not a damn charity."
The proposal to council was to give $100,000 to IronPigs Charities, which Landes said has given away $1.8 million over the lifetime of the team, donated hundreds of items for auctions and hosted charitable events. The money would have gone to renovations, not the charity.
The list of non-profit groups approved for grants Thursday includes charities that serve people, such as New Bethany Ministries and VIA of the Lehigh Valley. Pibbles Paws Safe Haven, a dog-rescue organization, also received money.
Other recipients include organizations that are not-for-profit but charge admission, such as the State Theatre and the National Museum of Industrial History.
Councilwoman Tara Zrinski was one of the two votes to give the final $100,000. She said Monday that the county administration reviewed the IronPigs' request and it met application standards.
"It is my understanding that this is a charity expense since the existence of the charity itself is contingent on the existence of the IronPigs franchise," she said in a statement. The charity raises money at games, and the charity suffered in 2020 when Minor League Baseball was shut down because of the pandemic.
Szulborski was appointed at council's Thursday meeting, just a few minutes before the 'Pigs money was debated. He did not state any positions Monday on issues such as sending money to Lehigh County or to a for-profit business.
The obvious problem, he said, was saying that money was listed for a charity when it would be used as a business expense.
"They're asking for it for the organization, and not for the charity," he said. "It was going to be spent by the organization, not the charity."
Szulborski was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the Sept. 24 death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil. The county controller is an independent fiscal monitor who audits departments and makes suggestions on improving government operations.