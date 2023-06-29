ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday night's usual food, family and fun at Coca Cola Park in Allentown came with an unusual layer of smoke from Canadian wildfires lingering in the sky.

"It's kind of humid, kind of heavy," described Dani Longlegs, who performed on stilts.

Some didn't seem to feel or mind the haze.

"Having a great time," said Justin Weiss of Catasauqua. "We haven't even noticed the air quality."

Babies, children and even older adults celebrated Pig's Pride Night.

One proud father felt happy to be witnessing his youngest son's first game. The air? Not of concern.

"It's a dream come true, absolutely," said Dan Witt of Center Valley. "They're ok. We weren't worried about it."

Others, though, had their fair share.

"I chose the mask because of being older," said Lucy Thompson of Bethlehem. "You could be at risk for a stroke or a heart attack. I could be, I don't know."

"I don't know why they're having this game because the air quality is bad," said Brandon Krekeler of Whitehall.

Krekeler suffers from asthma and seizures and didn't get to see the first pitch.

"We're going to leave because of the air quality," Krekeler told 69 News.

The IronPigs president says the organization monitored the levels with some help from Major League Baseball.

"It's kind of a collaborative effort to make sure we're all talking, and everyone feels good about the process," said Kurt Landes, general manager for the Pigs.

Landes says, generally speaking, the players should not be affected by the haze.

"The players do have access to indoor air conditioning space between innings when they're not on the field or between bats," said Landes. "Our trainers monitor and talk to our players constantly. We know their medical histories, backgrounds."

Landes says ticket sales weren't affected either. More than 7,000 people filled the stands, which, he says, is normal for this time of year.

Before game time, the AQI lingered slightly above 150 or in the unhealthy range, according to AirNow, a government website that tracks the air quality. 200 or higher?

"That's a point where we have to think greatly about putting players, fans and employees at risk at the ballpark," explained Landes.

Landes says there are protocols in place when the air quality index hits different levels.

IronPigs staff encouraged workers and players to stay inside when possible.

"To limit their overall exposure," said Landes. "If they're out normally at 1 o' clock doing batting practice or drills, that's not something we want them to do."

The IronPigs play at home over the weekend; the full schedule can be found at the IronPigs website.